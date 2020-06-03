Top Jaish-e-Mohammad commander and IED expert Abdul Rehman killed in Pulwama encounter

A top commander of Jaish-e-Mohammad, Abdul Rehman alias Fouji Bhia, was among three terrorists eliminated in encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on Wednesday (June 3).

Rehman, who was an Afghanistan war participant, was an IED expert and was also the mastermind of recent failed car bomb attempt in Pulwama.

Inspector General of Police Kashmir range, Vijay Kumar, termed Rehman's killing as a big success for the security forces in Kashmir.

Talking to media, IGP Kumr said, “The slain commander has been identified as Abdul Rehman alias Fouji Bhai or Fouji Baba, who had participated in Afghan war and was active since 2017 in Kashmir. He was the IED expert and was the mastermind of May 28 Car bomb plan which was averted on time by the police, army and CRPF,” IG said. He added that the slained terrorist belonged to Multan, Pakistan.

IGP Kumar added that the identity of two other killed terrorists is being ascertained and it seems that both were locals. “We have called some people to identity them and if they turn out to be locals, their parents will be allowed to participate in the burial at Baramulla district of north Kashmir,” he said.

When Asked whether security forces have eliminated all IED experts of Jaish, the IGP said that there are two more Jaish terrorists who have been identified as Waleed Bhai and Lamboo Bhai, both are foreigners and have an expertise in making IEDs.

We have also identified Jaish chief Abdullah Rashid Gazi, who operates in Khrew area of Pulwama district and is hiding in the forests. He will be neutralized once he comes down and we can even catch him from where he is hiding.

He further added that it was for the first time that top commanders of Hizbul Mujahideen, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad and Ansar Gazwatul Hind were killed by security forces so frequently. “The number of terrorists killed this year is 75 and majority of them were commanders. We have also arrested more 135 Over Ground Workers and categorised then A, B and C categories. Public Safety Act will be slapped on A category OGWs, B and C category OGWs will go through counselling and their parents will be called and then they will be released," noted IGP Kumar.