Top news of the day, January 14, 2020

New Delhi: Here's a roundup of top stories from the world of politics, business, sports, and entertainment, which grabbed the spotlight and trended the most on various social media platforms on January 14, (Tuesday).

1. AAP releases list of 70 candidates for Delhi assembly election; Kejriwal to contest from New Delhi seat

New Delhi: The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday (January 14) released the list of candidates for all the 70 constituencies of Delhi in the upcoming assembly election. The party has repeated 46 sitting MLAs and 15 sitting MLAs have been replaced, 9 seats that were vacant have been given to new candidates. In the 2015 assembly election, 6 women were given tickets by AAP, this time the number has increased to 8. Read here

2. No CAA-related activities in school premises, says Maharashtra govt notice



New Delhi: Almost a week after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organised a 'Support CAA' meet a school in Mumbai, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra directed all schools in the state asking them to ensure that their premises are not used for hosting any political event, a move which invited criticism from the BJP. Read here

3. Five soldiers among 10 killed due to avalanches in different parts of Kashmir

Five soldiers are among the 10 people who have lost their lives due to avalanches in parts of central and north Kashmir on Tuesday (January 14). The fresh snowfall in the region has badly disrupted road and air-traffic. Read here

4. Kerala becomes first state to move Supreme Court against Citizenship Amendment Act

New Delhi: The Kerala government led by Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday (January 14) has moved the Supreme Court against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) saying the amended law is against the provisions of Right to Equality granted by the Indian Constitution. The petition was filed under Article 131 and sought the law to be declared unconstitutional and in violation of Article 14, 21 and 25 of the Constitution. Read here

5. Centre makes hallmarking of gold jewellery mandatory, violators to face action

In a good news for gold buyers, the government has made hallmarking of gold jewellery compulsory and jewellers across the country will get one year to implement this order. Minister of Consumer Affairs Ram Vilas Paswan on Tuesday said that gold ornaments of only 14, 18 and 22 Carat will be allowed. Read here

6. Tim Paine's wife gets 1 million Indian followers on Instagram after she posts Rishabh Pant 'babysitter' photo

Mumbai: Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant's photo with Tim Paine's kids and wife got viral on social media as the Australia Test captain's wife captioned the post 'Best babysitter'. Pant and Paine have been engaged in on-field sledging during India's last visit to Australia which caught everybody's eyes. Read here

7. Australian Open qualifying matches delayed due to poor air

The Australian Open`s qualifying matches were delayed on Tuesday and practice temporarily suspended due to poor air quality as smoke from bushfires raging across the country blanketed Melbourne in a thick, grey haze. Read here

8. Arpita Khan Sharma shares unseen pics of Salman Khan holding newborn Ayat and it's simply awwdorable!

New Delhi: Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma welcomed home their second bundle of joy, baby girl Ayat on December 27, 2019. The gorgeous new addition to the family shares her birthday with mamu Salman Khan. Read here

9. Hrithik Roshan awestruck by dance of this 'airwalker' TikTok user, wants to know who is he?

New Delhi: Superstar Hrithik Roshan is known for his amazing dancing skills. The desi Greek god has an ocean of fan following who throng theatres to watch him act and dance. An avid social media user, Hrithik recently took to Twitter and shared a video of a TikTok user whose dancing skills are superlative. Read here