Top news of the day, January 31, 2020

NEW DELHI: Here's a roundup of top stories from the world of politics, business, sports, and entertainment, which grabbed the spotlight and trended the most on various social media platforms on January 30.

News of the day

1. No reason to feel defensive, back CAA strongly in Parliament: PM Modi to NDA leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asserted that his government has no reason to feel defensive about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and asked the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders to back the legislation strongly in Parliament. READ

2. Coronavirus outbreak: Air India special flight lands in China's Wuhan to evacuate Indians

An Air India special flight landed in Wuhan, China to evacuate Indians from the epicentre of the deadly coronavirus outbreak. Air India's Boeing 747 is expected to return from Wuhan at 10 pm (local time) and reach Delhi around 2 am Saturday. READ

3. Nirbhaya gangrape-murder convicts' execution postponed until further orders

In a major development, the Delhi court on Friday (January 31) postponed the execution of death warrants of all four convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape-murder case till further orders. The order was passed by Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana on the petition filed by the convicts seeking a stay on their execution on February 1. READ

4. BJP releases 'Sankalp Patra' for Delhi assembly election 2020; promises clean air, water and 10 lakh jobs

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday released the 'Sankalp Patra' or its election manifesto for the upcoming Delhi assembly election scheduled to be held on February 8. The manifesto was released by the Delhi unit of the BJP in the presence of senior party leaders Nitin Gadkari, Harsh Vardhan, Prakash Javadekar among others. READ

Top Biz news of the day

5. Economic Survey projects economic growth at 6% to 6.5% in Financial Year 2020-21

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday (January 31) tabled the Economic Survey 2019-20. The survey suggested that fiscal consolidation target needs to be relaxed from the current 3.3 per cent of the GDP to revive growth. It projected economic growth at 6 per cent to 6.5 per cent in the financial year 2020-21, while asking the government to deliver expeditiously on reforms. READ

Top entertainment news of the day

6. Veteran actress Shabana Azmi discharged from hospital

After spending nearly two weeks in the hospital, veteran Bollywood actress Shabana Azmi has been discharged and finally headed home. Shabana Azmi suffered a massive car accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on January 18, 2020, when her car rammed into a truck near Khalapur toll-plaza. READ

7. Jawaani Jaaneman movie review: It is a jolly good show

"Jawaani Jaaneman" turns the classic coming-of-age drama on its head. Reversing formula, here is a parent who grows up to appreciate the values of commitment and responsibility, upon the entry of a child in his life. READ

Top sports news of the day

8. India beat New Zealand in thrilling Super Over, take 4-0 lead in series

Team India made it two in a row as they beat New Zealand in the Super Over after the fourth T20I between the two teams ended in a tie at the Sky Stadium on Friday. Chasing 14, KL Rahul started with a six off Tim Southee and that very much set the tone of the over. While Rahul (10) was dismissed off the third ball, Virat Kohli finished the game off with a boundary to the mid-wicket fence. READ

9. Sofia Kenin takes on thrice Grand Slam winner Garbine Muguruza in Australian Open Women's Singles final

Sofia Kenin will be making her debut in a Grand Slam final when she faces Garbine Muguruza for the Australian Open title on Saturday but what she lacks in experience the American more than makes up for in courage and confidence. READ