BJP releases 'Sankalp Patra' for Delhi assembly election 2020; promises clean air, water and 10 lakh jobs

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday released the 'Sankalp Patra' or its election manifesto for the upcoming Delhi assembly election scheduled to be held on February 8. The manifesto was released by the Delhi unit of the BJP in the presence of senior party leaders Nitin Gadkari, Harsh Vardhan, Prakash Javadekar among others.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari was also present on the occasion. The BJP manifesto promises to change Delhi's future, provide clean air and drinking water and 10 lakh jobs for youths apart from other freebies.

Addressing the media, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said the party will run the "bullet train" of development in the national capital. "BJP's history is linked to Delhi. The future of Delhi will be changed by the BJP," he said.

Speaking at the event, Gadkari said, “Delhi is the heart of India and related to the history of the nation and that of the BJP. We have always tried to develop Delhi be it during the Atala Bihari Vajpayee’s government or during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.”

Apart from promising to clean Delhi's air by pushing for the use of electric vehicles, the BJP also promised good quality flour for poor at Rs 2 per kg, clean drinking water for every household if elected to power. Yamuna river which has been a centre of several manifestos featured again as the BJP promises to set up a Yamuna Development Board to clean the polluted river.

Targetting business class, the saffron party promises to get one million shops freehold from leases and invest Rs 10,000 crore to start 'Samridh Delhi Infrastructure Scheme'' along with notifying 351 roads coming under mixed land use pattern. The party also states setting up a Colony Development Board for unauthorised colonies.

The party’s campaign for the Delhi assembly election has centered on national issues such as the Citizenship Amendment Act, the violence over it, and the abrogation of Article 370.

Another important aspect of the Sankalp Patra released by the party is that highlights the Modi government's work like providing ownership rights to residents in unauthorised colonies and slum redevelopment scheme to provide permanent houses to those living in Jhuggi-Jhopri (JJ) clusters in the city. The BJP has been attacking the AAP for stalling development work in the city.

Voting will be held in Delhi on February 8, with results due to be announced three days later on February 11. The main contest in Delhi is between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, the BJP and the Congress. Opinion polls have put the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP in the driver's seat.