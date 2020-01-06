Top news of the day, January 6, 2020

New Delhi: Here's a roundup of top stories from the world of politics, business, sports and entertainment, which grabbed the spotlight and trended the most on various social media platforms on January 6, (Wednesday).

1. Delhi Assembly election on February 8, result on February 11

The Election Commission (EC) on Monday (January 6) announced that the election for 70-member Delhi Assembly will take place in single-phase on February 8, 2020. The counting of votes will take place on February 11, announced Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora. Read here

2. JNU violence carried out by masked mob using code words to target rivals, say sources

In a shocking development, the violence in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus was carried out by masked mob using code words to target rivals and hatch conspiracy, sources claimed on Monday. Brutal attacks on students and professors took place in the JNU campus on Sunday (January 5, 2020) evening as masked people vandalised the university property and attacked people with sticks and rods. Read here

3. Vote for AAP if happy with work: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tells Delhi voters

Shortly after the Election Commission announced that Assembly election in Delhi will take place on February 8, 2020, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday (January 6) said that the upcoming election will be fought on the work done by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the last five years. Read here

4. Banking operations to be affected as trade unions call for strike on January 8

Banking operations are set to be hit on Wednesday (January 8) as several bank employees across the country will be joining an all-India general strike or ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by Trade Unions. Read here

5. Gold price surges to hit Rs 41000 per 10 gram

Gold price surged on Monday (January 6, 2020) to a historic high of Rs 41,000 per 10 gram as tensions in Central Asia continue to soar. In the domestic Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the gold price has jumped by almost Rs 1,800 in the last couple of days. Read here

6. World Test Championship, Points Table: Australia close in on top-ranked India

Australia has grabbed a full 120 points and are firmly placed at the second position in the ICC World Test Championship points table after their three-match series whitewash of New Zealand. Australia is standing on 296 points and just behind India, who are placed at the top spot with 360 points from three series. Read here

7. BCCI unimpressed after leaking covers see umpires call off 1st India-Sri Lanka T20I

Using hairdryer to dry the pitch after water seeped in through leaking covers is not something that is expected at an international cricket ground. But that is exactly what happened at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday as the opening game of the three-match T20I series between India and Sri Lanka had to be called off without a ball being bowled. And that hasn't gone down well with the BCCI which now awaits chief curator Ashish Bhowmick's report on the same. Read here

8. Malang trailer review: Disha Patani oozes oomph while Aditya Roy Kapur flaunts his fab bod in this thriller—Watch

Filmmaker Mohit Suri is ready to entice the viewers with yet another thrilling ride 'Malang'. The movie brings together Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani for the first time ever. Their on-screen presence looks scintillating. Read here

9. Deepika Padukone and Laxmi Agarwal are 'unstoppable' on Femina cover

New Delhi: B-Town stunner Deepika Padukone is gearing up for the release of her upcoming biggie 'Chhapaak'. The film is based on the real-life incident of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Read here