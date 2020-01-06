Malang trailer review: Disha Patani oozes oomph while Aditya Roy Kapur flaunts his fab bod in this thriller—Watch

Movie: Malang

Director: Mohit Suri

Release Date: February 7, 2020

Trailer Ratings: 3/5

Filmmaker Mohit Suri is ready to entice the viewers with yet another thrilling ride 'Malang'. The movie brings together Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani for the first time ever. Their on-screen presence looks scintillating.

Bikini-clad Disha Patani raises the hotness bar meanwhile Aditya Roy Kapur flaunts his chiselled fab body. Their reel chemistry looks palpable and the makers have beautifully tapped it.

Watch the trailer here:

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor is seen playing a cop in this adventure thriller where the lead characters claim to be killers. He will be seen in a negative shade in the movie. Talented actor Kunal Kemmu is also seen in the 2 minutes 45 seconds long trailer. He plays a pivotal part in 'Malang'.

The movie is jointly produced by Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Jay Shewakraman.

There are some breathtaking shots of Goa in the trailer where Aditya and Disha's on-screen romance has been set.

The trailer looks exciting and this is another fresh pairing which the fans would like to watch on the big screens.