Had it not been caught on camera, no one would have believed it. While political rivalries are most common in movies and have been the subject of many films - from South to Bollywood, witnessing a real-life incident is rare. However, it appears that while movies are inspired by the lives of politicians, the leaders are also taking inspiration from the movie plots. A filmy plot has come to light from Andhra Pradesh where an assassination attempt on Telugu Desham Party's leader Bhuma Akhila Priya was caught on CCTV.

The incident took place in Allagadda of Nandyala district during nighttime when former Andhra Pradesh minister Bhuma Akhila Priya's bodyguard Nikhil was standing outside her house. While he was talking to another person, a car rushed at high speed towards him. Seeing the car coming towards him, Nikhil tried to avoid the collision by moving to his right, but the car hit him throwing him in the air.

However, upon seeing Nikhil surviving the accident, three people came out of the car with weapons in their hands and tried to kill him. However, the bodyguard entered the house in time but suffered serious injuries. Nikhil, who was seriously injured, was rushed to a hospital in Nandyala and is being treated there. Doctors have said that his condition is serious.

Why Was Nikhil Attacked?

Nikhil came to the limelight when he hit TDP leader AV Subbareddy during party General Secretary Nara Lokesh's Yuvagalam Padayatra. The incident created a stir and now police suspect that AV Subbareddy's relatives tried to take revenge by attacking Nikhil. The police were alerted by this incident.

The police personnel have been deployed outside the houses of the leaders as a precaution. As per reports, a case has been registered against TDP leader AV Subbareddy, Chandra and four others at the Allagadda police station.

Differences between Bhuma Akhila Priya and AV Subbareddy date back to the 2019 elections. AV Subbareddy had earlier accused Bhuma Akhila Priya of giving supari to a gang to kill him. A gang was arrested by the police after his complaint. Even after that, there was a war of words between the two leaders.