Tourists Get DDLJ Moment In Kashmir Valley With Mustard Fields Creating Scenic View

New Delhi: The Mustard Fields of Kashmir has become a new attraction for tourists in the valley. Around 1.4 lakh hectares of land in the valley is embracing its beauty in yellow colour, the land is full of mustard flowers which showcase Karshmir's beauty in the spring season.

Kashmir is a hub of tourists who come to explore nature's beauty of the city. This time the place is welcoming tourists with new attractions, it is a mustard field of Kashmir, where hundreds of people are visiting to see the field reason, especially at the time of Spring. This season is considered the best time to witness the heavenly valley turn into a floral wonderland.

The mustard fields in the Pampore area which is also known for its best saffron have become a huge attraction for the tourists visiting the Kashmir Valley. Visitors travelling in to the Pahalgam and Gulmarg must stop on the National highway to visit these fields. Tourists are seen recreating the scenes from the Bollywood blockbuster 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge'.

Radhika Sharma, a tourist from Delhi said “It's so beautiful here and I have seen the mustard fields in the Bollywood movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. It's very beautiful, we saw Tulip Garden also, but this is a natural beauty, and everyone should explore it. I did not expect this and while we were on our way to Pahalgam we saw the fields stopped so that I could take pictures. Kashmiris are the politest and kindest people in the whole country.”

Tourists mostly visiting resorts like Pahalgam and Gulmarg stop at these mustard fields to explore the beauty and capture it in the camera. Now a huge number of tourists visit these fields in the north as well as in south Kashmir.

The government's National Oilseeds Mission also plans to expand oilseed cultivation, particularly mustard in the Kashmir Valley. The National Oilseeds Mission aims to expand oilseed cultivation to 140,000 hectares by 2023-24, a remarkable 253.12% increase.

The agricultural officer informed us that they are focussing on increasing the mustard farming and around 500 hectares of land they occupied this year for mustard farming.

"Especially on this national highway where we have started agro-tourism. These are the same fields for saffron as well, and a lot of tourists visit this place in the spring season to witness the mustard field and take pictures. This farming also helps honeybees to increase the apiculture," Ishtiaq Ahmad Bhat, Agriculture Officer said.

The government of Jammu and Kashmir is working hard to add more and more places to attract tourists who are visiting to come to the Kashmir Valley and want to increase oil production also.