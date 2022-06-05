हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tamil Nadu

Traffic cop brutally slaps Swiggy delivery agent, snatches his phone; gets transferred - Watch

A viral video showed a Tamil Nadu cop brutally slapping a swiggy delivery partner on the side of a busy road and then snatching his phone away. Watch the video here.

Traffic cop brutally slaps Swiggy delivery agent, snatches his phone; gets transferred - Watch
Pic Credit: Twitter

Coimbatore: A traffic constable was transferred on Saturday to the police control room in the city here, after a video clip showing him purportedly slapping a food delivery man on a busy road went viral on social media. Sathish, a Grade-1 constable attached to Singanallur police station, was found to have slapped the delivery person at a traffic junction on Avinashi Road on Friday.

Senior police officials swung into action and transferred the constable to the control room.

Mohanasundaram, 38, works as a delivery partner with food aggregator Swiggy for the last two years.

 

On Friday evening, Mohanasundaram noticed a private school bus driver driving in a rash and negligent manner. The bus was about to hit two two-wheelers and a pedestrian near a mall on the busy stretch.

As he questioned the driver, there was a brief traffic jam.

The policeman abused and slapped the food delivery person twice, and snatched his mobile phone, while also damaging the motorcycle, the video recorded by another commuter showed.

Satish reportedly asked Mohanasundram whether he knew who the owner of the school bus was and that if any vehicular traffic problem arises, the police would look into it.

Based on the complaint by Mohanasundaram on Saturday at the City Police Commissioner's officer, the officials transferred Satish to the control room, police said.

