New Delhi: Food delivery platform Swiggy, on Thursday (May 2), announced that it will now offer more benefits to subscribers of its Swiggy One membership. Now, customers will be able to get free deliveries from far away restaurants, bringing down the minimum order value for getting free delivery and avail of exclusive offers on Instamart. The company said that customers having Swiggy One membership will be able to take advantage of the additional benefits starting June 2, 2022.

Meanwhile, Swiggy has announced that the food delivery company is offering the Swiggy One Trial membership for 15 to 30 days to select members at a starting price of Rs 49. The company pointed out that customers will need to buy a Swiggy One membership to avail of the benefits.

New Benefits Under Swiggy One Membership

1. Unlimited free deliveries From Far Away Restaurants

Customers having Swiggy One membership can now avail of unlimited free deliveries on food delivery from all restaurants as far as 10 km.

2. Reduced Minimum Order Value for Free Delivery

Swiggy said that customers can now avail of unlimited free deliveries on orders starting at Rs 149 only. "The program now offers users unlimited free deliveries on food delivery from all restaurants as far as 10 km, and for orders starting at Rs 149 only," the company said in its statement. Also Read: Liquor home delivery: Maharashtra government to stop service, here’s why

3. Exclusive Offers On Swiggy Instamart

Swiggy One members will now receive exclusive Swiggy Instamart offers on more than 1,000 popular products in categories, ranging from daily essentials, fruits and vegetables, baby products, personal care, home utilities, cleaning essentials, and more, the company said in its statement. Also Read: To pay or not to pay service charge at restaurants? Centre terms it ‘illegal’, hospitality body calls it ‘tip’