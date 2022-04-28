हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Road accident

Traffic cop saves 8-year-old girl injured in Pune accident by rushing her to hospital in time

The girl's family is thankful to police naik Sameer Bagshiraj for acting swiftly after the accident and rushing her to the hospital.

Traffic cop saves 8-year-old girl injured in Pune accident by rushing her to hospital in time

A traffic policeman saved the life of a minor girl grievously injured in an accident by making his way fast through the traffic to rush her to a hospital here in Maharashtra.The incident took place on April 14 and the eight-year-old girl is now recovering. The girl's family is thankful to police naik Sameer Bagshiraj for acting swiftly after the accident and rushing her to the hospital.

The accident took place near Warje on Pune-Mumbai highway when a truck after being hit by another truck from the rear side rammed into a stationary car from behind during a traffic jam on the road. Four members of a family, including two minor girls, were in the car and they got stuck in the vehicle. Bagshiraj said on Thursday, "One the girls on the back seat was grievously injured. I did not wait for an ambulance to come and picked up the girl and started running through the traffic to rush her to the hospital."

He said. "An auto-rickshaw driver Ram Navale, who saw me running while carrying the girl, stopped his vehicle and asked me to get inside." The first 'golden' hour is very important to save a victim. "I acted fast in the situation and took the girl to the hospital so that she could get medical help quickly. The girl's parents and sister were also later taken to hospital and all of them are fine now," he added. 

The girl's mother thanked Bagshiraj and other traffic police personnel as well as members of the local public for their prompt response and saving her daughter's life. "My daughter received head injuries and my husband was also grievously hurt, all are now recuperating," she said.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Road accidentPune copstraffic policeHospitalisedminor girl
Next
Story

Russia-Ukraine war highlights that being self-reliant is a necessity: Rajnath Singh at Naval Commanders' Conference

Must Watch

PT14M29S

Shaheen Bagh Encroachment: Campaign to remove encroachment in Shaheen Bagh