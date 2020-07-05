हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Maharashtra

Transfer order of Mumbai's 10 DCPs revoked: BJP hints at cracks in Maharashtra alliance

The state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said the three-day-old order has been revoked and that the police offcials have been asked to continue with their current postings.

Transfer order of Mumbai&#039;s 10 DCPs revoked: BJP hints at cracks in Maharashtra alliance

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Home Department on Sunday (July 5, 2020) revoked its earlier transfer order of 10 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) in Mumbai.

The state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said the three-day-old order has been revoked and that the police offcials have been asked to continue with their current postings.

Meanwhile, the opposition BJP accused the three alliance parties of not having any concensus between them, BJP's Maharashtra spokesperson Ram Kadam said 'one party transfers and the other stops them'. 

"The reason is obvious... It is a government of three parties that does not agree on anything and that is the reason that the coronavirus situation in Maharashtra has gotten worse," he said.

The order for the transfer of 10 DCPs of the Mumbai Police had been issued on Thursday, July 2.

As per the previous order, DCPs from Zone VII, Protection, SB-I, Port Zone, CB (Detection), Zone XI, Cyber, Zone I, Operation and LA Tardeo were transferred to different zones in the city police department.

Meanwhile, five Shiv Sena Corporators from Parner Nagar Panchayat in Ahmednagar joined the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in presence of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in Baramati on Saturday, according to ANI.

Corporators Dr Mudassir Sayyad, Nandkumar Deshmukh, Kishan Gandhade, Vaishali Auti and Nanda Deshmane joined NCP.

Along with Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP are a part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra.

Tags:
MaharashtraShiv SenaNCPMaha Vikas Agadi
Next
Story

Magnitude 4.6 earthquake hits Mizoram, seventh in last two weeks
  • 6,73,165Confirmed
  • 19,268Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,07,29,336Confirmed
  • 5,17,052Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M20S

Big stock of ammunition found at Vikas Dubey's Kanpur residence