Transfer order of Mumbai's 10 DCPs revoked: BJP hints at cracks in Maharashtra alliance

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Home Department on Sunday (July 5, 2020) revoked its earlier transfer order of 10 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) in Mumbai.

The state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said the three-day-old order has been revoked and that the police offcials have been asked to continue with their current postings.

Meanwhile, the opposition BJP accused the three alliance parties of not having any concensus between them, BJP's Maharashtra spokesperson Ram Kadam said 'one party transfers and the other stops them'.

"The reason is obvious... It is a government of three parties that does not agree on anything and that is the reason that the coronavirus situation in Maharashtra has gotten worse," he said.

The order for the transfer of 10 DCPs of the Mumbai Police had been issued on Thursday, July 2.

As per the previous order, DCPs from Zone VII, Protection, SB-I, Port Zone, CB (Detection), Zone XI, Cyber, Zone I, Operation and LA Tardeo were transferred to different zones in the city police department.

Meanwhile, five Shiv Sena Corporators from Parner Nagar Panchayat in Ahmednagar joined the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in presence of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in Baramati on Saturday, according to ANI.

Corporators Dr Mudassir Sayyad, Nandkumar Deshmukh, Kishan Gandhade, Vaishali Auti and Nanda Deshmane joined NCP.

Along with Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP are a part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra.