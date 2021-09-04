Travelling to Turkey? Check new quarantine rules for travelers from India

New Delhi: Turkey on Saturday (September 4, 2021) eased quarantine rules for travelers from India, a move that will help increased people to people engagement. One of the key relaxations has been given to people who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with a Covishield vaccine as they will now be exempted from mandatory quarantine.

A release by the Turkish embassy in Delhi said, "Passengers who certify that they have had at least 2 doses (single dose for Johnson and Johnson) of the vaccines approved for emergency use by the World Health Organization or Turkey, provided that at least 14 days have passed since the last dose, will be exempted from mandatory quarantine."

This is to be noted that Covishield has been approved for emergency use by the World Health Organization.

All travelers from India must also submit a negative RT-PCR test taken not more than 72 hours before arrival, something that is a requirement globally as well.

When it comes to passengers under the age of 12, they are exempted from RT-PCR test and vaccination certificate application on entry.

Speaking exclusively to Zee Media on Friday, Turkey's envoy to Delhi Firat Sunel said, "In the light of the recently updated quarantine regulations for passengers from India to Turkey, more Indian tourists will benefit from the beauties of Turkey and hospitalities of the Turkish people."

Meanwhile, travelers from India who are not able to present a double dose vaccination certificate will have to quarantine at their residence or the address they declare.