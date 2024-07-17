Advertisement
Trouble Mounts For Pooja Khedkar, Encroachment Removed from Her Bungalow's Sidewalk

Pune RTI activist Vijay Kumbhar raised questions about Khedkar's appointment, alleging that she did not fall under the OBC non-creamy layer as her father had assets worth Rs 40 crore. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Gunjan D. Bidani|Last Updated: Jul 17, 2024, 03:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
More trouble for Puja Khedkar underway as the unauthorized construction outside the bungalow of IAS Puja Khedkar's family in Baner has now been removed. PMC officials issued a notice on Saturday for illegally encroaching on part of the footpath at her residence. The notice, addressed to her mother, Manorama Khedkar, was pasted at the gate of their home.

The PMC officials surveyed the encroached part of the footpath adjoining the wall of Khedkar's bungalow and tried to contact the family. Receiving no response from the residents, the officials proceeded to paste the notice on the wall.

Earlier, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Pune has initiated an inquiry against Dilip Khedkar today, father of probationary IAS Puja Khedkar, to investigate the unaccounted wealth owned by the family. IAS Puja Khedkar, who secured an All India rank of 821 in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams, has been allegedly abused for abusing her authority.

The complaint against her father, Dilip Khedkar, was made a few months ago. After Puja Khedkar's issue has come to the fore, the complainant has approached Pune ACB again. Action has been initiated on the complaint.

ACB SP Atul Tambe said that a detailed report of the investigation has been drafted and has been sent to the HQ for further action. He said that the name of the complainant cannot be disclosed as it is confidential. "There was a complaint against Dilip Khedkar with ACB a few months ago. We have drafted a detailed report of our investigation and complaint. It has been sent to the HQ for further action. The name of the complainant cannot be disclosed as it is confidential," Tambe said. Earlier, Pune RTI activist Vijay Kumbhar raised questions about Khedkar's appointment, alleging that she did not fall under the OBC non-creamy layer as her father had assets worth Rs 40 crore. 

"As per the rules, only those who come under the OBC non-creme layer category whose parents are under Rs 8 lakh per annum of income, but their income shows that it is Rs 40 crore. Her parents contested the recent Lok Sabha polls and all the property details are there in the affidavit," he said.

Kumbar also claimed that based on the election affidavits filed by Dilip Khedkar in the Lok Sabha elections, the total assets amount to Rs 40 crore. "Her father, Dilip Khedkar, in his Lok Sabha polls affidavit showed a conservative estimated wealth of Rs 40 crores and an annual income of Rs 49 lakh. The information is in the public domain. Based on the election affidavit filed by her father in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, the total assets of Khedkar's father amount to Rs. 40 crore," he claimed.

