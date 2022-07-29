TSPSC Recruitment 2022: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the notification for the applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspectors (AMVI) in the Telangana Transport Department. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the Telangana Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspectors posts online through the official website tspsc.gov.in starting from August 8, 2022.

TSPSC Notification 2022- Important dates

Commencement application process: August 8, 2022

Last date to apply: September 5, 2022 (till 5pm)

Exam date- The exam for Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspectors will tentatively held in the month of November

TSPSC Motor Vehicle Inspector vacancy details

The TSPSC is conducting a recruitment drive to fill up a total of 113 vacancies for the post of Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspectors in the transport department.

TSPSC Notification 2022- Eligibility criteria for Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector post

Candidates applting for TSPSC Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector posts must be of 21 to 39 years of age. Upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

TSPSC Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector Detailed notification

TSPSC notification 2022- Application fee

The application fee is Rs.200 and the examination fee is Rs.120. "All unemployees are exempted from payment of examination fee, and All Employees of any Government (Central / State / PSUs / Corporations /Other Government Sector) have to pay the prescribed examination fee," read the official notification.

TSPSC Recruitment 2022- Salary details

The pay sclae for the TSPSC Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector post is Rs 45,960- 1,24,150/ Rs.

TSPSC Assitant Motor Vehicle Inspector Selection Process

The Selection of Candidates for appointment to the posts will be made by Written Examination (Objective Type) by Computer based recruitment test (CBRT)/ Offline OMR based examination based and the Selection for the posts will be based on marks secured in the written examination as well as fulfillment of physical requirements.

