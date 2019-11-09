TSRTC protest: Seven policemen injured in stone-pelting, over 1200 people arrested so far

Hyderabad: As many as seven policemen were injured after the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) employees on Saturday pelted stones at the cops while staging a protest march near Tank Bund here. Over 1200 people have been arrested so far, said Hyderabad Police Commissioner. A few protesters also sustained injuries during the `Million March` by TSRTC employees. The demonstration was supported by opposition parties of the state.

According to the police, the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of TSRTC employees supported by some frontal organisations of Maoists and their friendly organisations like PDSU, RSU and opposition political parties had sought permission to stage the `Chalo Tank Bund` protest. However, the request was turned down by the police.

"The RTC employees violated the police order and mobilized various people from several districts of Telangana. They tried to come to the Tank Bund area but they were prevented by the police successfully. The protesters pelted stones at the police officers and seven police personnel got injured including senior officers of the rank of Additional DCP and ACP," said Anjani Kumar, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City.

"In order to stop the violent mob, police lathi-charged the protestors and dispersed the crowd. Cases have been registered against the leaders and those who participated in stone-pelting and mob violence. Over 1266 people have been arrested so far," he added.

The Telangana High Court had on Thursday directed the state government to hold discussions with the striking employees of the TSRTC to resolve the over one-month long strike. The High Court also expressed its displeasure over the mismatch of information about TSRTC in the government`s submission before it and posted the case for hearing on November 11. TSRTC employees have been on strike and protesting since October 5, demanding the merger of TSRTC with the state government.