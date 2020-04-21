Two arrested for making Tiktok video on police in Mumbai

Mumbai: Two persons from suburban Mankhurd in Mumbai were arrested on Tuesday (April 21) for allegedly making a TikTok video targetting the police by violating the coronavirus lockdown norms, an official said.

The video was made by Salim Sheikh (24) and Fahad Salim Sheikh (27) saying that the police "don't beat celebrities", apparently in the context of the compliance with the lockdown directives, and uploaded it on social media, he said.

The duo can be seen appearing in the clip without wearing masks, the official said.

They have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 188 (Disobeying the order promulgated by public servant) and the Epidemic Diseases Act, he said, adding that they were released on bail.