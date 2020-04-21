हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tik Tok

Two arrested for making Tiktok video on police in Mumbai

Two persons from suburban Mankhurd in Mumbai were arrested on Tuesday (April 21) for allegedly making a TikTok video targetting the police by violating the coronavirus lockdown norms, an official said.

Two arrested for making Tiktok video on police in Mumbai
Representational Image

Mumbai: Two persons from suburban Mankhurd in Mumbai were arrested on Tuesday (April 21) for allegedly making a TikTok video targetting the police by violating the coronavirus lockdown norms, an official said.

The video was made by Salim Sheikh (24) and Fahad Salim Sheikh (27) saying that the police "don't beat celebrities", apparently in the context of the compliance with the lockdown directives, and uploaded it on social media, he said.

The duo can be seen appearing in the clip without wearing masks, the official said.

They have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 188 (Disobeying the order promulgated by public servant) and the Epidemic Diseases Act, he said, adding that they were released on bail.

Tags:
Tik TokMumbai PoliceMaharashtralockdown
Next
Story

West Bengal fighting more dangerous virus than COVID-19, it is Mamata Banerjee-led government and TMC: Babul Supriyo
Corona Meter
  • 18985Confirmed
  • 3260Discharged
  • 603Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT10M44S

News 50: Watch top 50 news stories of the day