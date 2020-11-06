Two Pakistani terrorists killed, one local surrendered during encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

Two Pakistani terrorists were killed and one local terrorist surrendered on Friday during an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. All the three terrorists were affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

The terrorist who surrendered has been identified as Khawar Sultan Mir son of Mohammad Sultan Mir resident of Drangbal Pampore.

A joint team of Awantipora Police, 50 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and 110Bn and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) launched a cordon and search operation on Thursday evening. The operation was launched on a specific input regarding the presence of terrorists in Lalpora Chatlam area of Pampore in Awantipora town of the district.

During the search operation, the hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately, resulting in injuries to two civilians and managed to escape from the hiding spot. In the first instance, both the injured civilians were immediately rescued and shifted to the hospital for the treatment. However, one of the injured identified as Abid Ahmad Mir, resident of Meej Pampore succumbed to his injuries, while as the condition of other injured is stated to be stable.

The joint team again tracked the terrorists and as the presence of terrorists got ascertained, they were given the opportunity to surrender. However, they again fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party, which was retaliated leading to an encounter.

Due to darkness, the operation was suspended and the whole area was put under strict cordon. In the wee hours, the operation was resumed and in the ensuing encounter, one of the trapped terrorists was killed. However, the opportunity to surrender was yet again offered to the other trapped terrorists, as a result of which one of the trapped terrorists of LeT outfit laid down his arms/ ammunition and surrendered in an injured condition before the forces during the encounter and was subsequently shifted to hospital.

The operation however continued and the third terrorist got killed in the afternoon. The bodies of both the terrorists were retrieved from the site of encounter, who as per sources are Pakistani nationals.

IGP Kashmir Shri Vijay Kumar has yet again congratulated the joint team for showing utmost patience and exhibiting professionalism, which resulted in saving the life of local misguided youth. IGP Kashmir further added that the local misguided youth are always welcomed to return to the mainstream. This year has been successful as many of them are returning and has reiterated his appeal to them to shun the path of violence.

Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered from the site of encounter have been taken into case records for further investigation and to probe their complicity in other terror crimes.