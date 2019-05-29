Two suspected spies arrested outside Ratnuchak Army camp in Jammu

JAMMU: Two persons were arrested on Tuesday while they were shooting videos and taking photographs outside an Army camp in Jammu, officials said, adding that it is suspected that the duo was spying for Pakistan. Officials said that the two suspected spies were currently in police custody and are being questioned at a joint interrogation centre.

The two were arrested after an army patrol noticed them moving suspiciously at Parmandal Morh near Ratnuchak Military Station. It is learnt that one of the arrested person hails from Kathua, while the other is from Doda. Army officials told PTI that both men were seen taking pictures and videographing the military station. The officials also scanned their mobile phones and found that both of them were in regular contact with some persons in Pakistan. It was also found that the two men have also shared some videos with some people based in Pakistan a few hours before their arrest.