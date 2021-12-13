हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jammu and Kashmir

Two terrorists killed in an encounter in Srinagar's Rangret: J&K Police

Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday said that two unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter at Rangret.

Two terrorists killed in an encounter in Srinagar&#039;s Rangret: J&amp;K Police

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday (December 13) said that two unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter at the Rangret area of Srinagar outskirts.

“#Encounter has started at Rangret area of #Srinagar. Srinagar Police on the job. Further details shall follow,” Kashmir police united tweeted on Monday.

Police and security forces cordoned the suspected spot in the Rangret area outskirts of Srinagar as the search unit identified the spot of fire exchange, which resulted in an encounter.

“The affiliation of the terrorists is being ascertained,” the officer added.

