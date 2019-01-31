हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Dehradun

Two tremors of minor intensity hit Uttarkashi

Uttarakhand is prone to seismic activities due to various faults

Two tremors of minor intensity hit Uttarkashi

Dehradun: Two earthquakes of minor intensity on Thursday hit Uttarkashi district in Uttarakhand.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the first earthquake 2.8 on the Richter scale was reported at 11.23 am The second measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale came at 11.58 am However, there was no loss of life and property reported from anywhere in the area, officials said. However, some panic stricken people residing on the hill tops in the district came out of their houses.

Uttarakhand is prone to seismic activities due to various faults. Some scientists have predicted major earthquakes in future.

