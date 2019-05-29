UBSE Result 2019: Uttarakhand Board to declare Class 10th, 12th result on this date, time at use.uk.gov.in

UK Board Result 2019 Class 12, Class 10: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) will declared the final the results of Uttarakhand Board Class 12th (Intermediate) and Class 10th on May 30 at 10:30 am on its official website ubse.uk.gov.in. Candidates can also check their results on third party sites such as examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

The UK Board Class 12 (Intermediate) exam was held from March 1 to 26, 2019, while Class 10 exam was held from March 6 to 24 for the academic year 2018-2019. Over 2.74 lakh candidates appeared for these board exams, including 1.49 lakh candidates for Class 10th examination and 1.24 lakh students took Class 12th exam.

Here's how to check

Step 1: Visit one of the following websites-

ubse.uk.gov.in

uaresults.nic.in

examresults.net/uttarakhand

uttarakhand.indiaresults.com

Step 2: Click on Uttarakhand Board Class 12th, 10th result's link

Step 3: Enter the roll number, registration number and other details and click on submit.

Step 4: Uttarakhand Board Class 12th result and Uttarakhand 10th result will be displayed on the screen

Candidates are advised to download a copy and save it for future use.

“The Results published on this website are for immediate information to the examinees. Although every effort is made to maintain the accuracy of the results, error may creep in inadvertently due to extraneous reasons beyond the control of either NIC or the concerned Institution/board. NIC does not take any responsibility for contents recieved from respective Institution/board/university. The role of NIC Uttarakhand is limited to technical support to concerned Institution/board for hosting the examination results on NIC's website. Students are advised to verify their marks with the official hard copy issued from the respective Institution/board,” said a notice on the official website.