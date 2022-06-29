Udaipur beheading case: Top cop promises strict action

UDAIPUR: In the Udaipur beheading case, Dinesh MN, Addtl DGP ACB, Rajasthan has said that the accused are being interrogated and action will be taken against those whose names will come in the probe. Commissioner has assured the victim's family of compensation. He also appealed to people to maintain peace.

In a shocking incident, the deceased, identified as Kanhaiyalal Teli, was beheaded by two assailants identified as Mohammad Riyaz and Ghouse Mohammad, in Udaipur’s Maldas area for allegedly sharing a social media post in support of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma her remarks on Prophet Mohammed earlier led to nationwide protests.

The accused made the video of the beheading and circulated it.

As the video was circulated on social media, tension escalated and it prompted the deployment of police forces and the closure of shops. The authorities suspended internet services across the state till further orders. Amidst communal tensions Rajasthan Chief Minister Gehlot appealed to people to maintain peace and asked them not to share the videos.” The guilty will not be spared. The entire police team is working on it with full alertness. I can imagine the anger which is there among people due to the murder. We are taking action accordingly,” he later told reporters in Jodhpur.

ALSO READ:'Won't leave her, UNTILL...', Angry Mamata Banerjee THREATENS Nupur Sharma over Prophet Row

Criticizing the Congress-led Rajasthan government over the beheading incident in Udaipur, former Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vasundhara Raje on Tuesday said the Ashok Gehlot government’s policies of incitement and appeasement led to communal violence in the state