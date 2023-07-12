UDAIPUR SCHOOL SHOCKER: Boy Rapes Friend, His Sister Records Video, Circulate It On WhatsApp Group

Udaipur, Rajasthan: A disturbing case of rape has emerged in the Hiran Magri police jurisdiction. A minor boy, aided by his own sister, sexually assaulted her 15-year-old friend. Furthermore, the boy recorded a video of the act and shared it on a social media group affiliated with their school. When the victim's school friends discovered the video and showed it to her, she was left shocked. The victim immediately informed the principal about the incident and requested the video's removal. The school principal summoned the girl's family and informed them of the situation. Subsequently, the family filed a complaint against the minor brother-sister duo at the Hiran Magri Police Station.

Police Register Case under POCSO and IT Act

The police have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act and the IT Act. On Tuesday, the victim's statement will be recorded before a judge in court. Following this, action will be taken against the accused siblings.



cre Trending Stories

Coerced into Sending Nude Video

Thana In-charge Ramsumer Meena explained that the incident took place 10 months ago, in August 2022. However, the explicit video recently went viral on social media. According to the victim's family, she attends a private school and is in the 10th grade. Coincidentally, her friend also studies at the same school.

Both girls attended the same tuition classes, where the friend's brother was also a student. During their interactions, the victim's brother befriended the friend's brother. In August of last year, the friend's brother called the victim and demanded that she send him a nude video. When she refused, he exerted pressure by threatening to circulate compromising videos involving her through her own sister. Yielding to the pressure, the victim sent the video. Subsequently, the friend's brother confined her to a room where he sexually assaulted her and recorded another video of the act. He later circulated this video, leading to its viral spread.