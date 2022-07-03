NewsIndia
SIDHU MOOSEWALA

Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal, Sidhu Moosewala receive condolence message at BJP meet

At BJP's national executive meet, leaders offered condolences Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala and Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal.

Last Updated: Jul 03, 2022, 11:58 AM IST
  • A condolence message was dedicated to late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala and UP tailor Kanhaiya Lal
  • At BJP's Day 2 of meet, the key focus will remain on Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s speech and party's political resolution

Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal, Sidhu Moosewala receive condolence message at BJP meet

New Delhi: At BJP's National Executive Meet Day 1 at Hyderabad on July 2, a condolence message was dedicated to late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala and UP tailor Kanhaiya Lal who was murdered in Udaipur. According to a PTI report, the condolence message was read by BJP general secretary Dilip Saikia and also included several BJP leaders and the Army personnel who died in the horrific landslide in Manipur.

BJP National Executive Meet Day 2

With Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) national executive meeting moving to its second day on Sunday, the key focus will remain on Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s speech and party's political resolution that are expected to be passed unanimously. According to top sources in the BJP, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will propose a political resolution for the party. This resolution will be seconded by Chief Ministers from the BJP-ruled states.

Earlier this week, a tailor from UP, Kanhaiya Lal was beheaded by two men in broad daylight as revenge for sharing a social media post supporting suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma's comments on the Prophet. The unfortunate incident has shocked the entire nation.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, also known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, a day after the Punjab government pruned the security cover of the singer and 423 people temporarily.

(With agency inputs)

Sidhu MoosewalaKanhaiya LalBJPBJP National Executive Meet

