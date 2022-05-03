In a big decision, the University Grants Commission has made Sports a mandatory subject in all the universities and colleges across the country. The intutions will have to take care of the student's mental and physical well-being. A high-level UGC committee, on the basis of NEP 2020, has prepared a guideline for the physcal fitness, sports, general health, mental and physcal well-being. Intitutions will have to manke a walking-track for the physical well being of the students.
UGC's big decision - Sports now mandatory subject in Universities and Colleges across country
