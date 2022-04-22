हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
boris johnson in india

UK PM Boris Johnson felt like Sachin Tendulkar, Amitabh Bachchan in India, here's why

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday thanked India for a celebrity-like treatment and said that he felt like Sachin Tendulkar and Amitabh Bachchan.

UK PM Boris Johnson felt like Sachin Tendulkar, Amitabh Bachchan in India, here&#039;s why
(Photo credit: ANI)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday thanked India for a celebrity-like treatment and said that he felt like Sachin Tendulkar and Amitabh Bachchan after receiving a grand welcome and hoarding in his honour.

Addressing a joint press conference along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House here, he said he had a fantastic two-day tour of India and became the first Conservative Prime Minister who visited Gujarat on the invitation of his 'Khas Dost' (personal friend) which is the home of half of all British Indians. "I had an amazing reception, absolutely amazing," Johnson added.

Prime Minister Modi while addressing the press, said, "He (Johnson) has played a role in strengthening India-UK relations. His coming to India during 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is historic."

Johnson began his visit by paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

Modi said that this was his (Johnson) first visit as PM but he was instrumental in strengthening the India-UK friendship for many years. It was significant to note that he started his India visit by paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Sabarmati Ashram.

India-UK on FTA

Modi stated that India and the UK have been working on closing the negotiations for a free trade agreement by the end of this year.

He added that both the countries have decided to enhance their cooperation in the defence sector. "We welcome the UK's support in manufacturing, technology, design and development and other sectors for Atmanirbhar Bharat," Modi said.

Referring to the recent reforms initiated by India in infrastructure modernisation and the National Infrastructure Pipeline, Modi said that India welcomes the increasing investments here by UK companies.

Ukraine on focus

Modi said during our talks we stressed dialogue and diplomacy in Ukraine for an immediate ceasefire and resolution of the problem. We also reiterated the importance of respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all countries, he added.

We reiterated our support for a peaceful, stable and secure Afghanistan and for an inclusive and representative government, Prime Minister Modi said, adding that it was necessary that Afghan land should not be used to spread terrorism in other countries.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
boris johnson in indiaBoris JohnsonSachin tendulkarAmitabh BachchanNarendra Modi
Next
Story

Alwar Temple demolition: Bulldozer razes 300-yr-old Shiva Temple in Rajasthan, BJP slams Congress

Must Watch

PT11M4S

Sambit Patra targets Congress on Alwar incident