हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Handwara

Unexploded shell goes off while cleaning drainage in Handwara; 5 injured

In an unfortunate incident, an unexploded shell went off at Handwara in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Sunday (May 3), leaving at least five people, including two children, injured. The injured took place on Sunday afternoon when the workers were cleaning drainage in Ahgam village in Handwara. 

Unexploded shell goes off while cleaning drainage in Handwara; 5 injured
ANI photo

Jammu: In an unfortunate incident, an unexploded shell went off at Handwara in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Sunday (May 3), leaving at least five people injured. Two children, who were playing near the site were also injured after the unexploded substance went off.

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon when the workers were cleaning drainage in Ahgam village in Handwara. 

Speaking to ANI, one of the injured said, "An unexploded shell went off suddenly which left five of us injured. We have been admitted to the District Hospital here and are receiving treatment."   

District Hospital Superintendent Dr Aijaz said, "The five injured have been admitted here. We are treating them. Out of the five, two are children. They may be referred to Srinagar Hospital. The condition of the other three patients is stable."

Further details are awaited.

Tags:
HandwaraJammu and KashmirHandwara EncounterJammu and Kashmir encounterTerrorism
Next
Story

PM Modi pays tribute to 4 Army men, 1 J&K Police officer killed in Handwara encounter
Corona Meter
  • 39980Confirmed
  • 10633Discharged
  • 1301Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT29M39S

IAF Conducts Fly-past In Several Cities To Thank Corona Warriors