UNGA adopts India-backed resolution to declare 2023 as International Year of Millets, PM Narendra Modi expresses gratitude

New Delhi: The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Wednesday (March 3) unanimously adopted a resolution sponsored by India to declare 2023 as the International Year of Millets.

The resolution was initiated by India with Bangladesh, Kenya, Nepal, Nigeria, Russia and Senegal and was co-sponsored by over 70 nations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (March 4) expressed gratitude to all the nations who initiated and co-sponsored the resolution.

"India is honoured to be at the forefront of popularising Millets, whose consumption furthers nutrition, food security and welfare of farmers," Modi said in a tweet.

"This also offers research and innovation opportunities for agriculture scientists and start-up communities," he added.

The resolution aims at raising awareness about the health benefits of the grain and its suitability for cultivation under changing climatic conditions.

UN member states lauded India for the initiative and its leadership in facilitating negotiations on the resolution.

India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti said that there is an urgent need to promote the nutritional and ecological benefit of millets to consumers, producers, and decision-makers, to improve production efficiencies, research, and development investments and food sector linkages.

Tirumurti further said that it will contribute to food security, nutrition, ensuring livelihoods and incomes of farmers, poverty eradication and the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly in regions that are drought-prone or threatened by climate change.

He expressed confidence that the commemoration of the International Year of Millets will help in creating greater awareness of millet production.

