Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami-led government on Friday announced a drafting committee to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state, ANI reported. When implemented, Uttarakhand will become the second Indian state, after Goa, to have a Uniform Civil Code, a legal reform that has been on the receiving end of controversy and criticism. The committee has been formed shortly after the chief minister declared that the hill state will be implementing the Uniform Civil Code. Speaking to ANI, CM Dhami said, "Before elections, we had taken an oath to implement a Uniform Civil Code. During our first meeting after the elections, we passed it with everyone`s consensus. Committee will prepare a draft soon and we will implement it immediately."

The Uttarakhand UCC committee

The committee, constituted by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is headed by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Desai and retired Delhi High Court judge Pramod Kohli with ex-state chief secretaries Shatrughan Singh, Manu Gaud, and Surekha Dangwal as members.

Earlier today, Dhami confirmed the state government has taken a decision to implement the UCC in the state."We have taken a decision to implement the Uniform Civil Code in the state. We will bring UCC for the people irrespective of them being from any religion and section of the society," Dhami assured during his address in Champawat.

Other states in the pipeline

Earlier on May 2, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur also announced that the UCC will be brought into the state soon. A debate is going on over the UCC in several states of the country.

Recently Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma also backed it by saying that the UCC should be implemented in the greater interest of Muslim women otherwise polygamy would continue.

Opposition

Meanwhile, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) termed it `an unconstitutional and anti-minorities move`, and called the rhetoric for bringing the law an attempt by Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Central governments to divert the attention from the concerns of inflation, economy, and rising unemployment.

Notably, in Bharatiya Janata Party`s 2019 Lok Sabha election manifesto, BJP promised the implementation of UCC.

(With ANI inputs)