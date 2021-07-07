Union Cabinet expansion: Bhupender Yadav takes oath as minister

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP and BJP’s national general secretary Bhupender Yadav took oath as a minister in the new cabinet announced on Wednesday (July 7).

He has been a member of the upper house of the parliament since 2012. He was re-elected to the house after his term ended in 2018.

Born in Ajmer, Rajasthan, Yadav has been the war room strategist for the BJP in several assembly elections. In the Bihar assembly polls held last year, he served as BJP's in-charge.

52-year-old Yadav has chaired 12 parliamentary Committees and been a member of several other committees, thereby earning himself the title of "Committee Man".

As many as 43 new ministers were inducted into the new cabinet on Wednesday.

Live TV