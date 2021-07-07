हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bhupender Yadav

Union Cabinet expansion: Bhupender Yadav takes oath as minister

He has been a member of the upper house of the parliament since 2012. He was re-elected to the house after his term ended in 2018.

Union Cabinet expansion: Bhupender Yadav takes oath as minister
File Photo

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP and BJP’s national general secretary Bhupender Yadav took oath as a minister in the new cabinet announced on Wednesday (July 7).

He has been a member of the upper house of the parliament since 2012. He was re-elected to the house after his term ended in 2018.

Born in Ajmer, Rajasthan, Yadav has been the war room strategist for the BJP in several assembly elections. In the Bihar assembly polls held last year, he served as BJP's in-charge.

52-year-old Yadav has chaired 12 parliamentary Committees and been a member of several other committees, thereby earning himself the title of "Committee Man".

As many as 43 new ministers were inducted into the new cabinet on Wednesday.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Bhupender Yadavcabinet reshuffleCabinet expansionUnion Cabinet
Next
Story

Union Cabinet expansion: Mansukh Mandaviya gets cabinet rank

Must Watch

PT22M44S

Cabinet Reshuffle: Resignation of ministers continue before expansion