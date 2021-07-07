PM Narendra Modi's Union Cabinet expansion: Here's complete list of new Council of Ministers

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expanding his Union Cabinet with a new set of Council of Ministers, as many as 43 new ministers were named who will be inducted on Wednesday evebing at 6 pm. The names were selected after gathering feedback from senior ministers and party leaders. Also, factors like caste, age, gender, education, experience etc have been taken into consideration.

The new ministers will be take oath at around 6 PM a simple ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhawan today.

Here's a list of the names of new ministers as received by Zee News.

CHECK COMPLETE LIST HERE:

1. Shri Narayan Tatu Rane

2. Shri Sarbananda Sonowal

3. Dr. Virendra Kumar

4. Shri Jyotiraditya M Scindia

5. Shri Ramchandra Prasad Singh

6. Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw

7. Shri Pashu Pati Kumar Paras

8. Shri Kiren Rijiju

9. Shri Raj Kumar Singh

10.Shri Hardeep Singh Puri

11.Shri Mansukh Mandaviya

12.Shri Bhupender Yadav

13.Shri Parshottam Rupala

14.Shri G. Kishan Reddy

15.Shri Anurag Singh Thakur

16.Shri Pankaj Choudhary

17.Smt. Anupriya Singh Patel

18.Dr. Satya Pal Singh Baghel

19.Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar

20.Sushri Shobha Karandlaje

21.Shri Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma

22.Smt. Darshana Vikram Jardosh

23.Smt. Meenakashi Lekhi

24.Smt. Annpurna Devi

25.Shri A. Narayanaswamy

26.Shri Kaushal Kishore

27.Shri Ajay Bhatt

28.Shri B. L. Verma

29.Shri Ajay Kumar

30.Shri Chauhan Devusinh

31.Shri Bhagwanth Khuba

32.Shri Kapil Moreshwar Patil

33.Sushri Pratima Bhoumik

34.Dr. Subhas Sarkar

35.Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad

36.Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh

37.Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar

38.Shri Bishweswar Tudu

39.Shri Shantanu Thakur

40.Dr. Munjapara Mahendrabhai

41.Shri John Barla

42.Dr. L. Murugan

43.Shri Nisith Pramanik

Meanwhile, at least 12 ministers have resigned with many more are expected to quit. The names include Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Harsh Vardhan, Santosh Gangwar, Sadanand Gowda, Ashwini Chaube, Babul Supriyo, Debasree Chauduri, Sanjay Dhotre, Rao Saheb Dhanve Patil, Ratan Lal Kataria, Pratap Chandra Sarangi, DV Sadananda.

Notably, this is the first Cabinet reshuffle by PM Modi since he took office for a second term in May 2019. The Prime Minister is reportedly bringing in young faces and giving equal representation to various other social groups, sections and communities and regions in this Cabinet reshuffle.

