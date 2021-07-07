PM Narendra Modi's Union Cabinet expansion: Here's complete list of new Council of Ministers

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expanding his Union Cabinet with a new set of Council of Ministers, as many as 43 new ministers were named who will be inducted on Wednesday evebing at 6 pm. The names were selected after gathering feedback from senior ministers and party leaders. Also, factors like caste, age, gender, education, experience etc have been taken into consideration.
The new ministers will be take oath at around 6 PM a simple ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhawan today.
Here's a list of the names of new ministers as received by Zee News.
CHECK COMPLETE LIST HERE:
1. Shri Narayan Tatu Rane
2. Shri Sarbananda Sonowal
3. Dr. Virendra Kumar
4. Shri Jyotiraditya M Scindia
5. Shri Ramchandra Prasad Singh
6. Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw
7. Shri Pashu Pati Kumar Paras
8. Shri Kiren Rijiju
9. Shri Raj Kumar Singh
10.Shri Hardeep Singh Puri
11.Shri Mansukh Mandaviya
12.Shri Bhupender Yadav
13.Shri Parshottam Rupala
14.Shri G. Kishan Reddy
15.Shri Anurag Singh Thakur
16.Shri Pankaj Choudhary
17.Smt. Anupriya Singh Patel
18.Dr. Satya Pal Singh Baghel
19.Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar
20.Sushri Shobha Karandlaje
21.Shri Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma
22.Smt. Darshana Vikram Jardosh
23.Smt. Meenakashi Lekhi
24.Smt. Annpurna Devi
25.Shri A. Narayanaswamy
26.Shri Kaushal Kishore
27.Shri Ajay Bhatt
28.Shri B. L. Verma
29.Shri Ajay Kumar
30.Shri Chauhan Devusinh
31.Shri Bhagwanth Khuba
32.Shri Kapil Moreshwar Patil
33.Sushri Pratima Bhoumik
34.Dr. Subhas Sarkar
35.Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad
36.Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh
37.Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar
38.Shri Bishweswar Tudu
39.Shri Shantanu Thakur
40.Dr. Munjapara Mahendrabhai
41.Shri John Barla
42.Dr. L. Murugan
43.Shri Nisith Pramanik
Meanwhile, at least 12 ministers have resigned with many more are expected to quit. The names include Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Harsh Vardhan, Santosh Gangwar, Sadanand Gowda, Ashwini Chaube, Babul Supriyo, Debasree Chauduri, Sanjay Dhotre, Rao Saheb Dhanve Patil, Ratan Lal Kataria, Pratap Chandra Sarangi, DV Sadananda.
Notably, this is the first Cabinet reshuffle by PM Modi since he took office for a second term in May 2019. The Prime Minister is reportedly bringing in young faces and giving equal representation to various other social groups, sections and communities and regions in this Cabinet reshuffle.