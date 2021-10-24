Amit Shah in Jammu and Kashmir: Here's what's on agenda on day 2

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday (October 24, 2021) will inaugurate two phases of a multi-disciplinary research centre and lay the foundation stone of the third phase of the centre at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Jammu.

Today will be the second day of Shah’s three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir. This is Union Home Minister's first visit to the Valley since the abrogation of Article 370.

Additionally, the Union Minister of Education, Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday visited IIT, Jammu to review the inauguration preparations.

"Reviewed preparations at IIT Jammu. Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah will dedicate a multi-disciplinary research centre, Phase 1A and 1B of the campus and also lay the foundation stone for Phase 1C of the campus tomorrow," tweeted Pradhan.

The inauguration ceremony of IIT, Jammu will also be attended by the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha and Union Minister of Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh.

Earlier on Saturday, on the first day of his visit, the Union Home Minister met families of soldiers and civilians killed this month in a spate of terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

Shah also held a security review meeting in Srinagar, followed by an interactive session with the members of Jammu and Kashmir`s youth club where he said that the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir will be restored after delimitation of constituencies and assembly elections.

Later in the evening, Shah flagged off the first international flight services from Srinagar to Sharjah from the Sheikh ul-Alam International Airport. The flight took off from Srinagar to Sharjah.

(With ANI inputs)

