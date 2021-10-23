Statehood will be restored in J&K, curfews saved lives in Kashmir: Amit Shah in Srinagar - 10 points

Srinagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir and was seen interacting with members of Jammu and Kashmir's Youth Clubs on Saturday (October 23). Here are the top five things he said:

- 5th August, 2019 will be written in Golden letters. It was the end of terrorism, nepotism, corruption. Jammu & Kashmir youth has to contribute in the development of the Union Territory, it's their responsibility.

- Today, I came to Jammu and Kashmir after around 2.15 years. It is a very happy moment for me as after the security review meeting, I'm having an event with the youngsters of Youth Club.

- Terrorism has reduced, stone pelting has become invisible and ... I want to assure you that strict action will be taken against those who want to ruin peace of J&K, no one can obstruct development here. It's our commitment.

- Why should we stop delimitation? Delimitation will happen, followed by elections and then restoration of statehood... I want to be friends with the Kashmiri youth.

#WATCH | Why should we stop delimitation? Delimitation will happen, followed by elections and then restoration of statehood...I want to be friends with the Kashmiri youth: Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Srinagar pic.twitter.com/gZaIoyMSn2 — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2021

Also read: Home Minister Amit Shah meets family members of slain Inspector Parvaiz Ahmad

- Earlier a common youth of Jammu and Kashmir could not imagine becoming a chief minister, union minister...It was restricted to a few families. Prime Minister Narendra Modi made it possible that the common youth can think of becoming an MLA, MP, Chief Minister... Democracy has been brought to the grassroots level. This was earlier restricted to a few families.

- What did the previous governments give to Jammu and Kashmir in 70 years? 87 MLAs, 6 MPs and 3 families... Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji has made it possible that about 30,000 elected representatives in the Panchayat elections, who are serving the people today.

- Post-independence, the Government of India helped Jammu and Kashmir, but the poverty, unemployment did not go away, infrastructure did not develop. Now poverty is going from here, people are getting employment opportunities

- The transparency and corruption-free governance Jammu-Kashmir has witnessed since 2019 is the pillar of the region`s development. Would it be possible without abrogating Article 370? Our projects for Jammu and Kashmir are multidimensional. It promotes education and skill development, as well as economic assistance. We`ve also promoted sports and tourism

- People questioned curfew, internet suspension. Had there been no curfew, don't know how many lives would have been lost. Kashmir youth has been saved due to curfew, internet suspension...3 families ruled for 70 yrs...Why were 40,000 people killed?

- Kashmir has seen a new beginning - from fear, terrorism, corruption, and family-based politics to peace, development, and prosperity. The youth of Jammu-Kashmir has strengthened this change

(With ANI inputs)