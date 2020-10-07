हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pralhad Joshi

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi tests COVID-19 positive, opts for home quarantine

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Joshi said that he is asymptomatic and has opted for home quarantine.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi tests COVID-19 positive, opts for home quarantine

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and was under home quarantine. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Joshi said that he is asymptomatic and has opted for home quarantine.

"I have tested positive for COVID19. As I am asymptomatic, as per doctor's advice I am in home quarantine," he tweeted.

An MP from Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency, Joshi played a crucial role in the conduct of the recent Parliament session amid the pandemic in his capacity as the Parliamentary Affairs Minister.

Joshi is the latest addition to prominent politicians from the state who have tested positive for COVID-19. Most of them have either recovered or under-recovery. They include Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, several Ministers in the state cabinet and a number of legislators.

The state has also lost a few public representatives due to coronavirus like Belagavi BJP MP and former Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi, BJP Rajya Sabha member Ashok Gasti and Basavakalyan Congress MLA B Narayan Rao.

