United States needs to learn to work in multipolar world: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday (July 22, 2020) suggested that the United States needs to learn to work with a more multipolar world with more plurilateral arrangements and go beyond alliances with which it really has grown up over the last 2 generations.

Speaking at the US-India Business Council's virtual event, he said, "The quest in the last 20 years is really to find more common ground between India and the US, the fact that we come from different places -- there will be issues on which our convergence will be more, and somewhere it will be less."

The EAM highlighted how both countries are working together on maritime security, climate change, counter-terrorism, COVID-19 crisis, connectivity and explained, how the American administrations have been engaging with countries like India more effectively.

He also about the role played by the Indian American community.

EAM said, "It has given a new quality to the relationship, the branding relationship and it has created a bonding between the two societies.

He added, "This is centred around talent that is so central to our economy, innovation, and technology in the globalised economy knowledge world."

Talking about trade, Jaishankar expressed, "We need to think big. In terms of trade, it has been your complaint vs your complaint. It is in mutual interest to resolve pending issues and move on to bigger things."