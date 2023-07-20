Unity, Regional Rivalry, PM Candidate And More: Basic Challenges For I.N.D.I.A Alliance

As the 2024 Lok Sabha elections approach, a formidable challenge awaits the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as 26 opposition parties have come together under a single banner named 'INDIA' - an acronym for 'Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance.' While the banner is raised, the road ahead seems steep for this new coalition.

Confronting State-Level Differences and Seat Adjustments

The most significant challenge facing the opposition is managing state-level differences and seat adjustments among the various parties in the coalition. Finding a common ground and seat-sharing agreement is crucial for their electoral success. However, even before the elections kick off, some parties may face the dilemma of selecting their leaders for the coalition, which could be a potential sticking point.



Opposition's Call for Unity

During a two-day meeting held in Bangalore, the opposition parties unanimously expressed their commitment to preserve the constitution and democracy, which led to the formation of the 'INDIA' alliance. However, achieving unity while respecting the diverse ideologies and interests of the parties involved is easier said than done. A senior opposition leader stated, "We will have to see how we progress step by step."

Managing Regional Rivalries

One of the significant challenges lies in states where opposition parties find themselves as primary rivals to each other. In West Bengal, the Trinamool Congress faces stiff competition from both Left parties and the Congress. Similarly, Kerala sees the Congress and Left parties as direct contenders, while Delhi and Punjab witness head-to-head rivalry between the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party.

Choosing a Prime Ministerial Candidate

Another dilemma faced by the opposition is the potential delay in announcing a prime ministerial candidate before the elections. Some leaders within the coalition believe that declaring a candidate before the polls might not be the best strategy. Instead, they propose deciding on the leader based on the election outcome.

Though the 'INDIA' alliance has set out with a common goal of defeating the BJP, it remains to be seen how well it can manage internal differences and regional dynamics to present a united front in the upcoming elections.