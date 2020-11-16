Unlock 5: Religious places reopening for devotees from today in this state

MUMBAI: Religious places across Maharashtra are reopening for devotees to offer prayers from Monday (November 16) after several months of closure due to the lockdown imposed in a bid to control the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office (CMO) had on Saturday informed that all religious places, including temples, shrines, churches, dargahs, etc in the state will be allowed to reopen for devotees from November 16.

Notably, prominent religious places across the state, including Sai Baba temple in Shirdi, Mahim Dargah in Mumbai and the Dagdusheth Halwai Temple in Pune, have been prepared for their reopening to the devotees.

The gates of the places of worship were opened after midnight for the management officials to clean and sanitise the premises ahead of its reopening for devotees to offer early morning prayers.

"After midnight, the doors of the Dargah Sharif were opened and the management officials entered the premises. After cleaning, the dargah will be opened for devotees for early morning Namaz," Mahim Dargah trustee Suhail Y Khandwani said.

Khandwani also urged the people to cooperate with the government and Dargah management to ensure people get to offer prayers without risking more exposure to COVID-19.

"People have been waiting for over eight months. Government SOP and internal SOP of the dargah will be followed. We have put up boards with government and Dargah SOPs. Only those with facemasks will be allowed inside the premises and their temperature will be recorded before entry," he said.

The Dagdusheth Halwai Temple in Pune has also carried out a complete sanitisation process for the temple premises and made arrangements for the adherence to COVID-19 protocol.

Live TV