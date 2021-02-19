Unnao girls’ death case: Two accused arrested, man confesses to adding pesticide in drinking water

Uttar Pradesh: In the recent developments in Unnao dalit girls death case the police officials revealed that two accused have been arrested in the case. The primary accused is identified as Vinay, who is also responsible for poisoning the dalit girls.

The investigating officer said that Vinay had added pesticides to the drinking water, which killed the two dalit girls and resulted in serious condition of the third one.

Both the accused reside in the neighbouring village and knew the girls beforehand. Vinay and another juvenile accused had brought snacks for the girls on the day of the incident.

Vinay confessed that he became friends with one of the girls during the lockdown and they used to talk to each other in the fields. He confessed his love to her but she refused his advances.

This is when Vinay decided to take such a drastic step and carried out the incident.

The incident took place on Wednesday (February 17) night when three Dalit daughters were found delirious in the fields of Unnao. The Uttar Pradesh police on Thursday (February 18) registered a case of murder based on the complaint of family members of the two girls who were found dead in a field.

According to reports, the Unnao Police has registered the murder case against unidentified persons under sections 302, 201 of the IPC. The FIR has been registered at the Asoha Police Station on the basis of the complaint filed by the victims' family.

The UP police chief earlier had said that the cause of death of two of the three girls who were found unconscious in a field in Unnao district could not be ascertained, while poisoning has been confirmed in the third one, who is critical but stable at the moment.

A panel of three doctors earlier performed the autopsy of the two girls who were found dead in a field in Unnao, the state police chief said.

Meanwhile, the case has triggered a political storm with the Opposition demanding a high-level inquiry into the incident. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken a serious note of the incident and sought a detailed report from the state’s DGP.

