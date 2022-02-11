हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
UP assembly polls

UP Assembly Polls 2022: Congress' door-to-door campaign in Moradabad looked like roadshow, says Police; case registered

"Congress candidate Rizwan had taken permission for a door-to-door campaign but it was seen that a roadshow-like situation had emerged with people atop of the car with him. As per Sector Magistrate`s complaint, a case has been registered," Moradabad SP. 


(Credits: ANI)

Moradabad: A case was registered by the Uttar Pradesh Police after a "roadshow-like situation" emerged during Congress leader Rizwan Qureshi`s door-to-door campaign in Moradabad.

Qureshi, who is Congress` candidate from Moradabad, held a door-to-door campaign in the constituency along with the party`s General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday. However, as per the police, the campaign looked like a roadshow. 

"Congress candidate Rizwan had taken permission for a door-to-door campaign but it was seen that a roadshow-like situation had emerged with people atop of the car with him. As per Sector Magistrate`s complaint, a case has been registered," Moradabad Superintendent of Police (SP) Akhilesh Bhadoria told media persons. 

Speaking to ANI, Rizwan questioned why an FIR was not registered against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders during their campaigning in the state.

"Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma held a door-to-door meeting a few days ago. In Meerut, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held door-to-door campaigns, why no FIR against them? Not our fault if people welcome us with unconditional love during the door-to-door campaigns. BJP is scared, which is why this politics is happening," he stated.

The seven phased Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh commenced on February 10. The second phase of polling for the state assembly is scheduled for February 14.

Altogether 55 assembly constituencies will go to the polls in the second phase covering nine districts of Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Budaun and Shahjahanpur.

