For BJP, Goa means ‘governance, opportunities and aspirations’: PM Narendra Modi

PANAJI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the poll-bound state of Goa has decided “not to let the wave of good governance diminish” as he appealed to voters to vote for his party in February 14 assembly elections.

“Goa has decided not to let the wave of good governance diminish here; every voter will vote for BJP in February 14 Assembly poll,'' PM Modi said while addressing a poll rally for his party.

The PM also recalled how he once coined the term 'Congress-Mukt Bharat' while in Goa which has now become the resolution of every true son of the soil to throw out the corrupt parties.

“From this land of Goa, phrases like 'Congress-Mukt Bharat' unexpectedly came out of my mouth. Today, these phrases have become the resolution of many citizens of the country,” PM Modi said in Mapusa, Goa.

The PM also gave a new meaning to Goa – “For us, GOA mean Governance, Opportunities, & Aspirations,’’ the PM said.

While attacking the Congress, the PM said, “Congress government didn't liberate Goa for 15 years after Independence. People of Goa kept fighting but Congress didn't help. From the ramparts of Red Fort, India's first PM, Jawaharlal Nehru had said that he won't send forces for the liberation of Goa.”

#WATCH | Congress Govt didn't liberate Goa for 15 years after Independence. People of Goa kept fighting but Congress Govt didn't help. From the ramparts of Red Fort, India's first PM, Jawaharlal Nehru had said that he won't send forces for the liberation of Goa: PM Modi in Mapusa pic.twitter.com/w6HLUjlnUn — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2022

The Prime Minister said that if Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru wanted, Goa could have been liberated "within hours" in 1947 when India attained independence, but it took 15 years for the state to be freed from Portuguese rule.

PM Modi said Congress has been treating Goa as its "enemy" and the same treatment continues even now which can be seen through the constant political instability imposed upon the state by the party. "The Congress has never understood the political culture, aspirations of youths of Goa. They always have had a feeling of enmity towards Goa," the PM said.

Heaping praise on the BJP government in Goa, the PM said, “Goa has completed 100% coverage in vaccination, Swachh Bharat Mission, Jal Jeevan Mission, electricity supply. When the govt moves forward with a 100% coverage target then all possibilities of discrimination on the basis of caste, religion are eliminated.”

While addressing the rally, the PM also told the gathering that he misses his old friend and former chief minister of Goa Manohar Parrikar.

“Whenever I come to Goa, I always miss my dear friend Manohar Parrikar. You Goans must have felt his absence even more. I'm fortunate to be standing here because of the love from the people of Goa,” PM Modi told the gathering in Mapusa.

The PM also paid a visit to the popular Dev Bodgeshwar Temple in Mapusa, Goa and offered his prayers to the presiding deity.

#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Dev Bodgeshwar Temple in Mapusa, Goa pic.twitter.com/NckIEh5wU0 — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2022

Meanwhile, Goa will go to the Assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

