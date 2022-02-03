UP Assembly Polls: Dy CM KP Maurya files nomination from Sirathu in presence of JP Nadda

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh’s Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Thursday (February 3) filed his nomination for the upcoming assembly polls from Sirathu in Kaushambi district in the presence of BJP National President JP Nadda.

Images released by the news agency ANI shows Maurya filing his nomination papers at the Election commission office.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya files nomination from Sirathu in Kaushambi district, for the upcoming Assembly polls. pic.twitter.com/kykWntmJhq — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 3, 2022

Later, the BJP leader was seen addressing the media along with senior leader JP Nadda.

BJP national president JP Nadda accompanied UP Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya when he filed his nomination from Sirathu in Kaushambi, for the upcoming Assembly polls."Keshavji has worked efficiently in last 5 years, has always lived up to expectations. I wish him the best,"says Nadda pic.twitter.com/5k1Gf91Zcg — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 3, 2022

"Keshavji has worked efficiently in the last 5 years, has always lived up to expectations. I wish him the best," said Nadda.

Earlier, BJP president J P Nadda on Monday accused the previous Samajwadi Party government of misappropriating funds meant for various welfare schemes, claiming that the same money is now reaching beneficiaries' accounts directly under the Yogi Adityanath regime.

Nadda made the remarks while addressing one of the two rallies to mark the conclusion of the party's Jan Vishvas Yatra which was flagged on December 20 by a galaxy of six senior BJP leaders from six different places in Uttar Pradesh.

The BJP poll campaign tours were to reach out to the people in all 403 assembly constituencies of the state and win their trust ahead of the upcoming polls.

After crisscrossing the state for around a fortnight, all six streams of the tour are culminating at various places of the state now.

The BJP had set off its poll campaign tours in a replication of its Parivartan Yatra ahead of the 2017 UP assembly polls in which it and its allies had won 325 seats

Uttar Pradesh will go into the polls in seven phases from February 10 to March 7.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Live TV