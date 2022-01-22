UP Assembly Polls: SP's Azam Khan seeks interim bail from SC to campaign

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan moved the Supreme Court of India to seek interim bail in several cases to take part in the upcoming high-mileage Uttar Pradesh Elections, ANI reported.

In his plea, the Rampur MP has sought the release on bail to campaign for his party in the upcoming elections.

Khan, who has been the former cabinet minister of Uttar Pradesh is lodged in the Sitapur jail in more than 100 cases. As per media reports, the leader has been given bail in most cases.

The SP leader also alleged that the state is deliberately delaying prosecution in his cases to keep him away from participating in the assembly elections campaign.

Azam Khan’s son Abdullah Azam Khan was released from the Sitapur Jail only last week. He was detained in various cases including the case of providing a fake birth certificate, an allegation he was convicted for.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, which is shaping up to be a high-octane race for the throne, will go to the polls in seven phases from February 10 to March 7.

From Samajwadi Party, chief Akhilesh Yadav is the chief minister face and key campaigner in the state.

