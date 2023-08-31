UP BJP Leader Gifts Land On Moon To His Son; Know The Process Of Owning A Piece Of Moon

New Delhi: Om Sagar, a BJP leader and a property dealer from Aonla tehsil in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, has purchased a unique gift for his son Namaya Sagar. Sagar, who is the district general secretary of BJP Scheduled Caste Morcha has bought one acre of land on the moon near the Lake of Dreams, a prominent lunar feature, news agency IANS reported. Speaking to IANS, he said he purchased the land through Luna Society International, a New York-based organisation that sells extraterrestrial real estate.

"My son looks like the moon to me, so I decided to give him a piece of moon as a present," IANS quoted the BJP leader as saying . He did not disclose the price of the land, but said he had registered it with Luna Society International. His wife Rekha Sagar said they wanted their son to be as successful as their parents and to reach the moon someday.

Luna Society International is one of the two companies in the world that claim to sell land on the moon. The other company is International Lunar Lands Registry. Both companies have customers from all over the world, including India.

