हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
UP board compartment exam

UP Board announces date for improvement, compartment exams evaluation; Know details

The Board said that the Internal evaluation of high school and intermediate candidates will be held on September 29 and 30.

UP Board announces date for improvement, compartment exams evaluation; Know details

Prayagraj: The Uttar Pradesh board has released the date of the internal evaluation of the candidates who will appear for the improvement, compartment exams. The Board said that the Internal evaluation of high school and intermediate candidates will be held on September 29 and 30.

The examiners will be appointed by the regional offices in every district and the candidates will have to follow strict COVID-19 guidelines and follow all precautionary measures, said UP board secretary Divya Kant Shukla. The examination cemtres will be sanitized a day before.  

The subject-wise list of evaluation will have to be made available to the regional offices by October 5, said Divya Kant.

Live TV

The UP board is scheduled to conduct improvement, compartment exams for students of class 10, 12 on October 3. The exams will be held in two shifts in across 163 centres in the state.

Nearly 33,000 students will take the improvement, compartment exams this year. The board accepted online applications for the improvement, compartment exams. 

Tags:
UP board compartment examup board resultUP board compartmentUP board final results 2020
Next
Story

Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb launches bamboo cookies, honey bottle to promote 'vocal for local' initiative
  • 52,14,677Confirmed
  • 84,372Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT18M25S

Purify your mind & body with Zee Adhyatam