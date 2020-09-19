UP Board announces date for improvement, compartment exams evaluation; Know details

Prayagraj: The Uttar Pradesh board has released the date of the internal evaluation of the candidates who will appear for the improvement, compartment exams. The Board said that the Internal evaluation of high school and intermediate candidates will be held on September 29 and 30.

The examiners will be appointed by the regional offices in every district and the candidates will have to follow strict COVID-19 guidelines and follow all precautionary measures, said UP board secretary Divya Kant Shukla. The examination cemtres will be sanitized a day before.

The subject-wise list of evaluation will have to be made available to the regional offices by October 5, said Divya Kant.

Live TV

The UP board is scheduled to conduct improvement, compartment exams for students of class 10, 12 on October 3. The exams will be held in two shifts in across 163 centres in the state.

Nearly 33,000 students will take the improvement, compartment exams this year. The board accepted online applications for the improvement, compartment exams.