close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
UP Board Results 2019

UP Board Class 10th results 2019: Gautam Raghuvanshi scores highest 97.17%, Full list of toppers

The Board also announced the results of Class 12th Intermediate exams.

UP Board Class 10th results 2019: Gautam Raghuvanshi scores highest 97.17%, Full list of toppers

UP Board Class 10th results 2019: Kanpur-based Gautam Raghuvanshi topped UP board Class 10 exam with 97.17% marks. Shivam secured the second spot with 97% marks and Tanuja Vishwakarma emerged third with 96.83% marks. According to UPMSP, 80.07 per cent candidates cleared the Class 10th exam, results of which were declared on Saturday afternoon. The Board also announced the results of Class 12th Intermediate exams.

Here are the top 10 candidates who scored the highest in the UP Board class 10 exams

This year a total of 58,06,922 candidates appeared for the boards exams – 31,95,603 students for Class 10 exams and 26,11,319 for Class 12 exams. A record 6,52,881 candidates chose to forgo the exam because of high difficulty level. UP Board Class 10 (High School) Exams was held from February 7 to 28, 2019 while UP Board Class 12 (Intermediate) Exam was held from February 7 to March 2, 2019.

Board secretary Neena Srivastava had earlier announced that results will be declared on April 27. UP Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma had earlier announced that board results will be announced before April 30.

Steps to check the UP Board Class 10th Result 2019

Step 1. Visit one of the following sites: 
upmsp.edu.in  
upresults.nic.in
examresults.net

Step 2. Click on the respective link ‘result’ for Class 10.

Step 3. A new page will appear. Login with your details such as name, registration number etc.

Step 4. UP Board Class 10th Results 2019 will be displayed on your screen.

Candidates are advised to Download their scorecards/ marksheets and keep a print-out for future reference.

UP Board Results via SMS:

UP Board Results are also available via SMS. Type - UP10ROLLNUMBER – and send it to 56263.

Tags:
UP Board Results 2019UP Board 10th result 2019UP Board toppersUP Board Class 10UP Board class 10 resultUPMSPupmsp.edu.inupresults.nic.inexamresults.net
Next
Story

UP Board Results 2019: UP Board declares Class 10 and 12 results, details here

Must Watch

PT1M25S

CBI probe starts on sale of sugar mills during Mayawati