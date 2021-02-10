हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

UP Board Exam 2021. Date sheet

UP Board Exam 2021 for classes 10, 12; check datesheet and other details

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has announced the dates for UP Board Class 10 and 12 Exams 2021. The UPMSP board exams 2021 have been scheduled to begin on April 24, 2021. Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma announced the date for the exam on Wednesday (February 10).   

UP Board Exam 2021 for classes 10, 12; check datesheet and other details
Representational image

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has announced the dates for UP Board Class 10 and 12 Exams 2021. The UPMSP board exams 2021 have been scheduled to begin on April 24, 2021. Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma announced the date for the exam on Wednesday (February 10). Lakhs of students are set to appear for the UP Board Class 10 and 12 exams.

These students must note that the UP Board class 10th, 12th exam 2021 date sheet (UP Board 10th, 12th Exam 2021 Date Sheet) will be available on the official website of UPMSP – upmsp.edu.in. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
UP Board Exam 2021. Date sheetexams
Next
Story

Mission is to ensure people get jobs within state: BJP's Shahnawaz Hussain after taking charge as Bihar Industry Minister

Must Watch

PT10M21S

Zee Top 50: Major news stories so far