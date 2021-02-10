UP Board Exam 2021 for classes 10, 12; check datesheet and other details

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has announced the dates for UP Board Class 10 and 12 Exams 2021. The UPMSP board exams 2021 have been scheduled to begin on April 24, 2021. Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma announced the date for the exam on Wednesday (February 10). Lakhs of students are set to appear for the UP Board Class 10 and 12 exams.

These students must note that the UP Board class 10th, 12th exam 2021 date sheet (UP Board 10th, 12th Exam 2021 Date Sheet) will be available on the official website of UPMSP – upmsp.edu.in.