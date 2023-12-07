UP Cabinet Expansion Latest News: CM Yogi Adityanath Meets PM Narendra Modi, JP Nadda In Delhi

Amid the talks of Uttar Pradesh cabinet expansion, state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today came to Delhi where he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president JP Nadda. While CM Yogi's meeting with PM Modi lasted for 10-15 minutes, that with Nadda lasted for around one hour. It's being speculated that the two leaders discussed organisational changes, names of probable ministers and preparations for upcoming Lok Sabha elections. There are also talks of the appointment of a new in-charge of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh.

The talks about expanding the UP cabinet have been ongoing for about six months in the state and the same has gained momentum since the inclusion of Om Prakash Rajbhar's Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) in the NDA. According to reports, around 5 to 6 new ministers could be included in the Yogi Adityanath cabinet, with discussions revolving around names like OP Rajbhar and Dara Singh Chauhan.

Notably, the tenure of Uttar Pradesh's current in-charge Radha Mohan Singh has concluded. He was appointed in November 2020. Discussions are ongoing regarding the new party in charge of the state. Several names are doing rounds for the post which has become crucial given the impending Lok Sabha polls six months from now.

The top contenders include Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur, former Gujarat CM Nitin Patel, and national general secretary Vinod Tawde. Moreover, the party has intensified preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. For this, the party might announce an election-conducting committee for every Lok Sabha seat, enabling the party's management to reach the booth level. However, there are no official words from the party on these issues.