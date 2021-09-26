हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Uttar Pradesh cabinet

UP cabinet expansion likely today, former Congress leader Jitin Prasada, 6 others may get ministerial berths

The UP cabinet expansion is likely to take place this evening at Raj Bhavan in Lucknow.  

UP cabinet expansion likely today, former Congress leader Jitin Prasada, 6 others may get ministerial berth
File Photo (PTI)

New Delhi: Months ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the Yogi Adityanath government is likely to expand its cabinet on Sunday (September 26, 2021) and may include 7 new faces including former Congress leader Jitin Prasada

As per reports, the UP cabinet expansion may be held this evening at Raj Bhavan in Lucknow.

However, there's no official word on this yet.  

Nishad Party's Sanjay Nishad is also one of the other names that are front runners among the list of new ministers. 

This, notably, will be the third time that the Cabinet will be expanded in the poll-bound state. 

This will also be the fourth BJP-ruled state where a major rejig will take place after Gujarat, Karnataka and Uttarakhand.

Earlier this month, Bhupendra Patel replaced Vijay Rupani and was sworn in as Gujarat`s new chief minister. The entire Gujarat cabinet was changed subsequently.

In Uttarakhand, the BJP had changed its CM three times and chose Pushkar Singh Dhami after the resignations of Trivendra Singh Rawat and Tirath Singh Rawat. 

In Karnataka, BS Yediyurappa stepped down and was replaced by Basavaraj Bommai. 

ALSO READ | Will the induction of 7 ministers from UP into Modi cabinet help BJP seize OBC, Brahmin votes in 2022 assembly polls?
 

Uttar Pradesh cabinet, Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
