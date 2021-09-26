UP cabinet expansion likely today, former Congress leader Jitin Prasada, 6 others may get ministerial berths

New Delhi: Months ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the Yogi Adityanath government is likely to expand its cabinet on Sunday (September 26, 2021) and may include 7 new faces including former Congress leader Jitin Prasada.

As per reports, the UP cabinet expansion may be held this evening at Raj Bhavan in Lucknow.

However, there's no official word on this yet.

Nishad Party's Sanjay Nishad is also one of the other names that are front runners among the list of new ministers.

This, notably, will be the third time that the Cabinet will be expanded in the poll-bound state.

This will also be the fourth BJP-ruled state where a major rejig will take place after Gujarat, Karnataka and Uttarakhand.

Earlier this month, Bhupendra Patel replaced Vijay Rupani and was sworn in as Gujarat`s new chief minister. The entire Gujarat cabinet was changed subsequently.

In Uttarakhand, the BJP had changed its CM three times and chose Pushkar Singh Dhami after the resignations of Trivendra Singh Rawat and Tirath Singh Rawat.

In Karnataka, BS Yediyurappa stepped down and was replaced by Basavaraj Bommai.

