Asaduddin Owaisi

'UP CM suffering from fever of renaming places': Asaduddin Owaisi slams Yogi Adityanath

New Delhi: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday (December 25, 2021) slammed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over renaming places and a viral fever that claimed several lives in the state.

Addressing a public rally in Firozabad ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Owaisi said that Yogi is suffering from the fever of renaming places.

"Media reports say 45-200 children died of viral fever in Firozabad in August-September. If you would question Baba (CM), he would say fever hit the district because of its name. He is suffering from the fever of renaming places," the Lok Sabha MP said.

The AIMIM Chief also mocked the Opposition over their defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections despite of their alliance with Congress and regional parties (mahagathbandhan) and questioned, "Why they only won15 seats?"

ALSO READ | Why a road’s name is changed: History, process and growing demand

He further reiterated his appeal to the state's 19 per cent Muslim population to vote and choose their own political leadership.

This is noteworthy that the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls are scheduled for early next year. Earlier in the 2017 Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had bagged 312 seats out of the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh Assembly while Samajwadi Party (SP) had won 47 seats, The Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) won 19 and Congress settled with only seven seats. 

ALSO READ | DNA Exclusive: Yogi Adityanath says BJP heading towards bigger victory compared to 2017

